Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats tracking Championship defender, Josh Maja latest plus former flop breaks silence

0
Have your say

Sunderland are preparing for a visit to Charlton this Saturday - but transfer talk is high on the agenda with the window now open.

We'll bring you the latest on both fronts throughout the day, simply scroll down and refresh the page for the latest:

Sunderland manager Jack Ross

Sunderland manager Jack Ross