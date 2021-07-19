LiveSunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats target striker and full-back breakthroughs ahead of busy week
Sunderland enjoyed a fine victory at Hearts on Saturday – but the focus now quickly turns back to player recruitment.
New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle both made their debuts in the 2-0 win at Tynecastle, where an Aiden McGeady brace handed the Black Cats a deserved victory.
Doyle in particular was impressive, while fellow summer recruit Alex Pritchard missed out after returning a positive COVID-19 test.
That win kicked-off a busy week for the club, who face York City and Harrogate Town in the coming days looking to build on that strong performance.
But off the field, the focus remains on trying to recruit new players – with several areas of the club’s squad still lacking in real depth.
Lee Johnson has identified his transfer priorities and the club’s recruitment team will be working hard this week to get deals over the line.
And we’ll be bringing you the latest on that front throughout the day.
The latest Sunderland AFC transfer gossip
Here’s a round-up of the latest speculation surrounding the Stadium of Light from across the weekend...
- Striker Leigh Griffiths is being lined-up for a loan move to Wearside (Scottish Sun)
- Elliot Embleton is the subject of serious interest from Blackpool, but they are yet to meet Sunderland’s valuation of the midfielder (The Sun)
- Preston North End are reluctant to allow Joe Rafferty to leave, despite rumoured interest from the Black Cats (Lancashire Post)
Here’s the latest on Denver Hume’s contract talks...
Lee Johnson delivered a transfer update after the win at Hearts
Lee Johnson
We’ve got a bit to do, no doubt about it,” he said.
It has been a tough market and I think we’ve done exceptionally well with what we’ve done.
You say three signings but I 100% see it as five with McGeady and O’Nien, because they were in the open market.
But we still have a lot of work to do, we know that.
We clearly need a left back, a right back. We have got players who can play there, but we don’t want to take players away from their natural position. We know that.
Tom Flanagan is full of praise for new Sunderland signings Callum Doyle and Corry Evans
We caught-up with Flanagan after the win at Hearts, and he gave a ringing endorsement of the club’s two latest additions - and in particular centre back Doyle.
“He was really good,” said the Northern Ireland international.
“If he carries on playing like that I can’t see him being with us for very long!”
Well, what a weekend that was! The sun was out, Sunderland won, and there’s plenty of optimism around the Stadium of Light.
But there is plenty of work still to be done, particularly when it comes to the transfer market - with the Black Cats in need of more new additions.
We’ll have the latest on that front throughout the day...