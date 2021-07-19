We’ve got a bit to do, no doubt about it,” he said.

It has been a tough market and I think we’ve done exceptionally well with what we’ve done.

You say three signings but I 100% see it as five with McGeady and O’Nien, because they were in the open market.

But we still have a lot of work to do, we know that.

We clearly need a left back, a right back. We have got players who can play there, but we don’t want to take players away from their natural position. We know that.