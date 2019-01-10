Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats see striker bid knocked-back as Jack Ross provides positive injury update

0
Have your say

It's been a busy few days for Sunderland AFC - and there's plenty more to come ahead of Saturday's home clash with Luton Town.

Scroll down to catch-up on all the latest transfer news:

Sunderland boss Jack Ross will face the press later today.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross will face the press later today.