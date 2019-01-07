Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats near new addition as Jack Ross previews Newcastle clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Josh Maja, January transfer latest and the Checkatrade Trophy clash against Newcastle United were all be on the agenda when Jack Ross held his press conference today. Scroll down to catch-up on what you may have missed from a busy day at the Stadium of Light: Jack Ross 11 things Sunderland and Newcastle United have said about the Checkatrade Trophy this season Roy Hodgson's bizarre response when quizzed about Crystal Palace interest in Sunderland striker Josh Maja