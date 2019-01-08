Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats linked with Will Grigg as fresh Ricky Alvarez update revealed

0
Have your say

Sunderland are closing in on two new signings as they look to bolster their squad early in the January transfer window.

Scroll down for all the latest transfer talk:

Max Power congratulates Will Grigg during their FA Cup win against Manchester City

Max Power congratulates Will Grigg during their FA Cup win against Manchester City