Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats linked with Will Grigg as fresh Ricky Alvarez update revealed Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland are closing in on two new signings as they look to bolster their squad early in the January transfer window. Scroll down for all the latest transfer talk: Max Power congratulates Will Grigg during their FA Cup win against Manchester City Jerome Sinclair set to make big decision over Sunderland future as he’s handed Newcastle United chance The story of Jimmy Dunne's career so far and what the talented defender could bring to Sunderland