Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats linked with international defender as Sartori makes promotion promise

Still buzzing from last night? We've got all the reaction following last night's 4-2 victory over Barnsley, as well as the latest transfer news from the Stadium of Light. Scroll down to catch-up on all the news you may have missed today:

Sunderland striker Josh Maja celebrates his goal against Barnsley.

Phil Smith's player ratings: Two Sunderland stars get 9s in thrilling Barnsley win

Jack Ross on David Edgar as former Newcastle United defender is linked with Sunderland trial