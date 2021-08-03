LiveSunderland AFC transfer news: RECAP: Cats' left-back hunt continues as Leeds United reportedly knock back loan offer
Sunderland are preparing for their League One opener against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light this weekend – while Black Cats boss Lee Johnson remains hopeful they can make more additions before the start of the campaign.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison, while a potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.
Johnson is also waiting for a resolution on Denver Hume’s contract situation after saying last week he wants the situation to get sorted before the start of the season.
The young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
We’ll have the latest Black Cats news, analysis, gossip and more throughout the day.
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (August 4)
Last updated: Wednesday, 04 August, 2021, 11:10
The EFL have also provided a streaming update
The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
More from Kristjaan Speakman
Here’s part four of Phil Smith’s exclusive interview with Sunderland’s sporting director Kristjaan Speakman.
Sunderland face competition for loan signing of Sheffield United youngster
Sunderland are reportedly in talks over a possible loan move for striker Daniel Jebbison from Sheffield United.
Fellow League One side Doncaster Rovers are also reportedly interested in the 18 year old striker.
Jebbison impressed for Sheffield United at the end of the last campaign and he scored the only goal against Everton on his full Premier League debut to secure a 1-0 win for The Blades.
Leeds “knock back” offer for young defender
One piece of transfer business that looks unlikely to happen for Sunderland is a season-long loan deal for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell.
Ross Heppenstall reports that Leeds “knocked back” an offer from Sunderland for the defender as it’s believed Marcelo Bielsa sees the youngster as an option to cover for injuries in the first-team.
There is also reportedly “plenty of Championship interest” in the centre-back, adding further doubts that a deal between Sunderland and Leeds could be concluded.
Sunderland host Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon (KO 3pm) as League One action returns.
Speakman: Sunderland will only sell if it allows squad to be strengthened
Speaking to The Echo, Speakman has strongly suggested a departure would only be considered if the squad could be strengthened further.
“I’d always say not to get too concerned about speculation,” Speakman said.
“What I would say is I hope there’ll be a confidence that we won’t let a player go unless it’s in a situation that suits the football club.
“We’re well blessed because we’ve got a lot of players who would complement squads in the Championship and League One, and so there will be interest in them.
“When you’ve got players coming into the final year of their deal, there will naturally be interest.
“We’ll work on a case-by-case basis, and be flexible enough to deal with any changes we need to make.
“But we’re trying to build a stronger squad, not a weaker squad.”
