Sunderland welcome Hull City to the Stadium of Light on Friday evening as they step up their preparations for the 2021/22 League One campaign.
It’s the final game of pre-season for Lee Johnson’s men before they host Wigan Athletic on the opening day, just over a week later.
And while the Black Cats squad build their fitness and sharpness ahead of facing the Latics, Johnson and his recruitment team continue to work tirelessly in the background.
Johnson and co are still on the lookout for new signings – with defensive reinforcements top of their wanted list – as they look to achieve their ultimate goal of promotion to the Championship.
Younger signs new deal
Hopefully there are more to come - but Sunderland defender Ollie Younger has signed a new one-year deal at the club until 2022, with a club option of a further year.
The 21-year-old joined Sunderland from Burnley in 2020 and made his League One debut in March.
Sunderland defender Ollie Younger has signed a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light.
After putting pen to paper, Younger said: “I’m delighted to have signed a new deal at the club. I felt like I had a good 2020-21 season, but I want to continue developing and I’ll keep my head down and continue to work hard. I’ve enjoyed pre-season, playing for the first team and in front of crowds, and hopefully I can earn more opportunities throughout the upcoming season.”
Head Coach Lee Johnson added: “Head Coach Lee Johnson added: “Ollie has continually progressed and we felt a new a contract was the appropriate next step to take in his development. This creates an opportunity for Ollie and we will continue to assess his progression in a first-team environment with structured plan for him moving forward.
This week’s Q&A
Our Sunderland writer Phil Smith has been answering your questions on transfers, contracts and the upcoming season.
Defender deal off!
Lee Johnson admitted earlier this week that Liverpool full-back Tony Gallacher was on the club’s radar - yet a potential deal now appears to be off the table.
According to the Daily Mail, Sunderland have pulled out of talks with the 22-year-old full-back after Liverpool were set to sanction a free transfer with a sell-on clause inserted into the deal.
It now appears the Black Cats have opted against the move and will instead pursue other targets.
What’s the latest with Denver Hume?
That’s the question we’ve been asking for some time.
Firstly the Sunderland left-back is still recovering from a hamstring injury which makes the situation more complicated.
Hume is still receiving treatment at the Academy of Light, despite his contract expiring earlier this summer.
Lee Johnson is optimistic the player will sign a new deal, but wants a resolution before next weekend’s League One opener against Wigan.
Kimpioka sent off in under-23s friendly
Not good for the youngster.
Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka was sent-off as the club’s under-23 side drew at Hebburn Town in a pre-season friendly.
Kimpioka, who spent the second half of last season on loan at League Two side Torquay United, was dismissed just before half-time with the Black Cats 1-0 up.
Stephen Wearne had handed Elliott Dickman’s side an early lead, but Hebburn levelled late on through Jack Donaghy in the 1-1 draw.
This youngster looks set to be a real star of the future!
Jordan Jones set to join Ipswich?
Ipswich Town are hoping to sign Jordan Jones from Rangers this summer after Steven Gerrard gave the winger’s exit the green-light.
That’s according to Football League World.
Jones made 21 appearances for the Black Cats in League One last season, scoring three goals.
Ipswich and Sunderland are joined by League One rivals, Wigan Athletic, in showing an interest in Jones, who also has a Championship admirer in the form of Blackpool.
The move to Ipswich is said to be another loan move.
Scotland international linked with SAFC
Sunderland are ‘ready to make a move’ for Scotland international Stephen O’Donnell.
That’s according to Football League World.
FLW’s report states: “Football League World has been told that the Black Cats feel as though they could get the player in this summer for less than £500,000, with him currently possessing two years left on his contract with the men from Fir Park having joined them in 2020 from Kilmarnock.”
Would you like to see any of these start against Wigan?
