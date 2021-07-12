Ipswich Town have completed the signing of striker Joe Pigott on a three-year deal - despite reported interest from Sunderland.

The 27-year-old was available as a free agent after his contract at AFC Wimbledon expired at the end of last season.

Portsmouth, Bristol City and Luton were also linked with Pigott.

Pigott told the Ipswich website: “It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon. I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge,” he told the Ipswich Town website.

“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.

“All the foundations are in place, with what’s been going on behind the scenes and when you speak to people here who show belief in you, then that means a lot.