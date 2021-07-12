LiveSunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats continue striker search after fresh blow as several new faces targeted
Sunderland are into the third week of their pre-season schedule and are now preparing for this weekend’s friendly match against SPL side Hearts.
Saturday’s match will kick-off at 3pm and begin a busy period for Lee Johnson’s side as they build up to the League One campaign.
There is less than a month to go until Sunderland play their opening game of the season against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, August 7.
Johnson will hope to have made more new signings by then, following the arrival of playmaker Alex Pritchard on a two-year deal.
The Black Cats have also started the search for a new goalkeeping coach after Lee Butler left to join Wrexham AFC and link up with former boss Phil Parkinson.
Elsewhere in League One, Sunderland’s rivals have also been looking to strengthen, with some eye-catching deals.
Here’s the latest news, analysis, transfer talk and more from the Stadium of Light.
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news and rumours (13 July)
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 July, 2021, 14:23
- Sunderland are on the hunt for their second summer signing after clinching a deal for Alex Pritchard.
- Reported Black Cats target Joe Pigott has signed for Ipswich Town on a three-year deal.
- Sunderland are in their third week of pre-season training.
Former Sunderland man makes Championship move
The latest gossip from Sunderland and their League One rivals
Sunderland sent clear message over potential double deal
The Black Cats have been linked with a move for St Johnstone duo Ali McCann and Jamie McCart - but Callum Davidson says he wants to keep the players at their current club ahead of a Europa League campaign.
He told the Dundee Courier: “I knew we would have interest in our players after the success we had in winning the cups and making the top six.
“But it is down to us as a club to decide what is acceptable in terms of any bids.
“I also have to think about the challenge presented by Europe.
“The lads are excited and looking forward to giving it a real go.
“The challenge is to try and be the first St Johnstone team to reach the group stages of a competition.
“The qualifying games will be extremely hard so I want the best team and the best options available to cope with any injuries and the ongoing threat of Covid.”
This could remain an interesting option for Will Grigg...
Reported target signs for Ipswich
Ipswich Town have completed the signing of striker Joe Pigott on a three-year deal - despite reported interest from Sunderland.
The 27-year-old was available as a free agent after his contract at AFC Wimbledon expired at the end of last season.
Portsmouth, Bristol City and Luton were also linked with Pigott.
Pigott told the Ipswich website: “It was a very tough decision to leave Wimbledon. I was really comfortable there and happy but felt that if I wanted to improve and keep going forward then I had to take on a new challenge,” he told the Ipswich Town website.
“There was interest from clubs above League One but Ipswich is a massive club and it feels the right move for me.
“All the foundations are in place, with what’s been going on behind the scenes and when you speak to people here who show belief in you, then that means a lot.
“It’s an exciting move for me and I can’t wait to get going now. Obviously promotion is the aim but hopefully we can kick on from there as well.”
Hearts friendly confirmed
Sunderland are now preparing for a pre-season friendly at Hearts on Saturday.
The game will kick off at 3pm and begins a busy period for Lee Johnson’s side as they build towards the opening day of the League One campaign.
The Black Cats will travel to York City on July 21, before facing Harrogate Town three days later.
Lee Johnson’s side will then face a trip to Tranmere Rovers on July 27, before facing Hull City at the Stadium of Light on Friday, July 30.
A coaching staff departure
Sunderland have started the search for a new goalkeeping coach after Lee Butler left to join Wrexham AFC.
Butler is leaving to link up with Phil Parkinson at Wrexham.
The pair have worked together at Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers, with Parkinson bringing Butler to Wearside after his appointment.
Butler stayed on in the aftermath of Lee Johnson’s arrival at the club in December last year.
Read more HERE
Euro 2020 may have come to a disappointing end on Sunday night - yet the new EFL season is less than a month away.
Sunderland are into their third week of pre-season training as preparations for the 2021/22 campaign continue.
