Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Cats close in on Celtic star Lewis Morgan and Grant Leadbitter, as clubs keen on Bryan Oviedo

0
Have your say

Sunderland's January transfer business is ramping up ahead of Thursday's deadline, with incomings and outgoings expected.

We brought you all the day’s news from the Stadium of Light. Scroll down to see how the day unfolded.

Sunderland target Will Grigg. Getty Images.

Sunderland target Will Grigg. Getty Images.