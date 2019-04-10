Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Burton fallout and injury latest ahead of Coventry test

Sunderland have moved back into the automatic promotion places in League One following a 1-1 draw with Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light.

Scroll down to catch-up on all the fallout from the result - including injury updates:

Jack Baldwin scored Sunderland's equaliser against Burton.

