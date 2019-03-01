Sunderland AFC transfer news RECAP: Bryan Oviedo latest, injury update plus Plymouth Argyle build-up

0
Have your say

After a full week to recharge their batteries, Sunderland are back in action this weekend - and we've got you covered.

Scroll down for all the latest Black Cats news, as we build-up up to Saturday's clash with Plymouth Argyle at the Stadium of Light:

Bryan Oviedo remains out ahead of Sunderland's clash with Plymouth this weekend.

Bryan Oviedo remains out ahead of Sunderland's clash with Plymouth this weekend.