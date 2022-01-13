Sunderland are in the market for another forward this month, with the Black Cats looking to provide support for top scorer Ross Stewart following Nathan Broadhead’s injury setback.

Reports had suggested Sunderland were interested in Clarke-Harris, who scored 31 League One goals last season, yet it was also claimed Peterborough would ask for a £6million fee – a sum which was always an unrealistic.

Fry told our sister title the Peterborough Telegraph that Posh had received no contact from Sunderland about the striker.

Jonson Clarke-Harris playing for Peterborough United.

“These rumours are very frustrating,” said Fry. “We’re working hard on our transfer targets and I keep getting interrupted answering questions about stories that aren’t true.”

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony was also asked about the reported £6million asking price on Twitter, to which he replied: “We paid £2million including add ons, player won EFL POY, Golden Boot (33 goals), promotion and scoring in Championship.

"What price for a striker who wins a club promotion in a market with no hot strikers available. No truth in the article figure wise but people need to calm down re the £6million figure.”

After his impressive 2020/21 campaign, Clarke-Harris has understandably found life tougher in the Championship, scoring four times in 19 league appearances for Darren Ferguson’s side this term.

Posh are 22nd in the table, three points from safety, ahead of their home fixture against Coventry this weekend.

