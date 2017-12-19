Sunderland AFC transfer news - Newcastle outcast Jack Colback set for Stadium of Light return?

Newcastle United outcast Jack Colback has been offered to Sunderland, the Echo understands.

The former Sunderland midfielder does not have a future on Tyneside under Rafa Benitez and he has been told he is free to leave with half a dozen clubs interested in the midfielder.

Versatile Colback, also capable of playing left-back, has been offered to Sunderland.

It is understood he would be open to a return to the Stadium of Light as he is keen to stay in the region.

Colback, who hasn't played a single first team game this season, is understood to be on upwards of £40,000 a week and his wages would prove a big stumbling block for cash-strapped Sunderland.

A loan deal would be most likely should Chris Coleman make a move for Colback should he decide to bolster his midfield options next month.

Several clubs have been linked with a move for Colback in recent months including Championship rivals Leeds United, Derby County, Bristol City, Reading, Wolves and Hull City.

In November, Benitez firmly shut the door on a recall to his squad for Colback.

Colback - who was made available for transfer in the summer - has been training with the club's development squad since August and the 28-year-old has no future on Tyneside under Benitez.

In November, Benitez was facing a shortage of midfield options but the Spaniard made it perfectly clear there was still no way back for Colback, who joined Newcastle in the summer of 2014 as a free agent after his Sunderland contract expired.

Asked about Colback's situation, United manager Benitez said in November: "He's training with the Under-23s. He knows the situation.

"We're working with the players available now. He knew our idea from the beginning.

"We have four or five midfielders. We didn't want to have six. I don't want too many players in the same position."