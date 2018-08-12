Sunderland AFC transfer news - Manchester United target favours Championship move, Cats wanted Dundee midfielder

Manchester United striker James Wilson is reported to favour a loan move to a Championship club this month.

The striker is on Sunderland's radar, though manager Jack Ross admitted in the aftermath of the 1-1 draw at Luton Town that nothing was close.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

The 22-year-old forward, who turns 23 in December, is available for loan after falling out of favour and down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

The Manchester Evening News report the striker would prefer a loan move to a Championship club ahead of the loan window closing on August 31.

Sunderland are in desperate need of another striker and Ross is hopeful of a breakthrough early this week ahead of Thursday’s home Carabao Cup game against Sheffield Wednesday.

On Wilson, Ross said: “Nothing in that at the moment, it might change.

“There are a lot of players we have looked at and assessed but these players also have other options in terms of where they might go to. He is certainly one who we have been aware of but nothing imminent.

“I have said that before and things have changed quickly.”

It was also revealed over the weekend that Sunderland had a fresh bid for Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp rejected before transfer deadline day.

Meanwhile, as reported in Saturday's live SAFC blog, Dundee manager Neil McCann has revealed Sunderland wanted to sign his star midfielder Glen Kamara.

McCann confirmed to The Courier: “There was interest from Sunderland in Glen.

“I am delighted that he is still here because we didn’t want to lose him.

“There were admiring glances coming our way but I am so happy that he is here, although I’d prefer him to be on the pitch instead of injured!

“We may have to fend off some more interest in future but I have always been clear that I want to keep my best players if possible.”

And finally, the deadline for permanent buys may have closed at 5pm on Thursday in England but clubs across Europe can still add to their squad before the end of the month.

Sunderland are hoping to move on high earners Bryan Oviedo, Lee Cattermole plus AWOL duo Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji.

Club Brugge have long been linked with a move for Oviedo, while Cattermole is reported to be a surprise target of Ligue 1 club Bordeaux, managed by ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet.

Sunderland remain confident they will be able to move on Ndong but Djilobodji continues to prove hard to shift from the wage bill.

The pair haven't returned to training this summer and as a result neither are being paid.

There are fresh reports from France though that Ligue 1 side Caen are considering a move for Djilobodji, while there may also be interest from the Bundesliga before the end of the month.