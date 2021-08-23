Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Wigan Athletic deal ruled out as Sheffield United consider striker options amid Cats interest
Sunderland got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over AFC Wimbledon on Saturday – but it’s another quick turnaround for Lee Johnson’s side who are preparing to face Blackpool in the Carabao Cup.
Carl Winchester scored the only goal of the game against The Dons as the Black Cats secured their third league win out of four games this season.
Johnson is now set to make changes for the game at Bloomfield Road, with new arrivals Frederik Alves and Niall Huggins in contention to make their Sunderland debuts.
Centre-back Bailey Wright is also expected to start the match after missing a large part of pre-season through injury.
In and outgoings are still expected at the Stadium of Light before the end of the month, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Wearsiders.
With just nine days to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (August 23)
Last updated: Monday, 23 August, 2021, 07:38
- Sunderland have won three of their first four league games this season after beating AFC Wimbledon.
- The Black Cats will now face Blackpool in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.
- Lee Johnson is set to make changes for the game at Bloomfield Road.
- Sunderland are still looking to make more signings before the end of the transfer window.
What about incomings?
The two main positions Sunderland will be looking to strengthen before the end of the transfer window is up front and at full-back.
The Black Cats have been in talks with Sheffield United over a loan move for Daniel Jebbison, 18, yet reports have suggested the Blades are demanding a hefty loan fee.
There would also be question marks about Jebbison’s role at the Stadium of Light and whether he would come in as a third-choice striker behind Ross Stewart and Nathan Broadhead.
If that was the case, Sheffield United may feel he is better being loaned out elsewhere.
At full-back, Johnson has said he wants a minimum of three natural options.
Sunderland have signed Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins this summer and are still waiting for a resolution on Denver Hume’s contract situation.
Phil’s verdict on the weekend’s win
Our chief Sunderland writer Phil Smith breaks down Sunderland’s crucial win over AFC Wimbledon and why the early-season signs are encouraging.
Read more HERE
Alex Pritchard opens up
We caught up with new Sunderland signing Alex Pritchard after Saturday’s match.
Read the full interview with the Black Cats playmaker HERE
What’s the situation with Bailey Wright?
Let’s start with Bailey Wright’s situation.
he defender’s future has at times been in doubt this summer and Wigan were said to be interested in a move for the Aussie centre-back.
Over the weekend, the Sun’s Alan Nixon claimed Sunderland wanted a fee for Wright that was putting the Latics off, yet Black Cats boss Lee Johnson was clear when asked about Wright after Saturday’s win over Wimbledon.
“I’ve got zero appetite to lose Bailey Wright,” Johnson said.
“Bailey has just had a beautiful little baby, and he’s only got a year left on his contract and there was interest, so naturally that’s going to spark up a thought process about where his future lies.
“But I’ve personally been extremely consistent in the desire to keep Bailey. He’s got to get in the team and play well, and then hopefully we can extend his contract. It’s as simple as that.”
Wright is expected to start against Blackpool in the cup on Tuesday night.
Good Morning!
How was your weekend?
It was certainly made a lot better after Sunderland picked up three points against AFC Wimbledon.
It’s another quick turnaround for the Black Cats, though, with Lee Johnson’s side set to travel to Blackpool in the Carabao Cup tomorrow.
We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of the game at Bloomfield, as well as the latest transfer news throughout the day.
Both in and outgoings are still expected at the Stadium of Light before the end of this month.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.