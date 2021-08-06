Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Tottenham defender linked plus early team news as Cats prepare Wigan Athletic
The League One season kicks off tomorrow with Sunderland playing Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.
Head coach Lee Johnson remained hopeful the Wearsiders could make more additions before the start of the campaign but time is running out.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.
A potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.
Denver Hume’s contract situation remains up in the air with the young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
In other news, Corry Evans has been named captain with Aiden McGeady vice-captain and a leadership of senior players in place.
Sunderland AFC transfer news (Aug 5)
Last updated: Friday, 06 August, 2021, 08:53
- Sunderland face Wigan Athletic tomorrow in the opening game of the League One season at the Stadium of Light
- The Black Cats are still awaiting news on Denver Hume’s contract with the left-back weighing up an offer
- Lee Johnson is currently without any senior specialist full-backs in his squad
- Carl Winchester and Dan Neil are expected to start at right-back and left-back respectively
- Sunderland have been linked with deals for Daniel Jebbison and Dennis Cirkin
Charlie Wyke on returning to Sunderland
Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke will return to the Stadium of Light with new club Wigan on Saturday.
The 28-year-old told the Latics’ website: “I’m delighted to be here and to get going again.
“I’m excited for any game in the season but to play Sunderland in the first game of the season at the Stadium of Light, makes it extra special.
“I had a great season last year and there are a few lads that played up there last year [here], so we’re all buzzing to go back.”
Sunderland in 'advanced talks' to sign England youth starlet from Premier League club
The Black Cats are said to be ‘in advanced talks’ over a deal for a defender.Sunderland have been linked with a move for Tottenham defender Dennis Cirkin.
Football Insider claims that talks between the Wearsiders and Spurs over a permanent deal are at an ‘advanced’ stage.
The 19-year-old left-back is yet to feature for the Spurs first-team.
However, the England under-19 international has been named on the bench in five games across all competitions for Tottenham.
Sunderland are in the market for full-backs after the departures of Conor McLaughlin and Callum McFadzean, with Lee johnson still waiting on a contract decision from Denver Hume.
The club had agreed a deal with Liverpool for left-back Tony Gallacher before reportedly pulling out of the move.
The Black Cats begin their League One campaign against Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday with midfielder Dan Neil in line to start at left-back.
The information you need to know ahead of Wigan
What TV channel is Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic on?
The clash between Sunderland and Wigan won’t be shown on any television channels.
Can I stream Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic online?
The EFL have confirmed that they will return to their pre-COVID-19 position on streaming games this season.
That means Sunderland fans in the UK will not be able to stream games that take place between 2:45 and 5:15 on a Saturday afternoon.
Only fans overseas will be able to stream those games, provided that they have not been selected for international television broadcast in a territory that has an overseas broadcast partner.
However, the EFL have also confirmed that clubs will be able to offer a streaming service to UK supporters for any games that take place outside of that Saturday window.
That means that all midweek games not selected for TV can be streamed, as well as matches moved from their Saturday slot for non-TV purposes.
Games that take place on a bank holiday can be streamed, and all Papa John’s Trophy games up until the semi-final can be streamed.
Are there any other ways I can follow Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
BBC Radio Newcastle will provide full match commentary.
Nick Barnes and Gary Bennett will be available on the following frequencies: 95.4FM, 96FM, 103.7FM, 104.4FM and 1458AM.
The Sunderland Echo will also have full coverage on our website with Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson at the Stadium of Light
Are there any tickets available for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
Supporters should be aware that the Stadium of Light Box Office remains closed due to Covid-19 and all tickets are now digital.
Will there be any away fans at the Stadium of Light for Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
Yes, there are currently no restrictions on the capacities of stadiums in the UK at the moment.
Wigan Athletic have announced that 2,000 Latics will make the trip to Sunderland on Saturday.
Is there any team news ahead of Sunderland vs Wigan Athletic?
New signing Alex Pritchard remains a doubt for the clash against Wigan Athletic on Saturday with Johnson recently confirming that he was a couple of weeks behind the other squad members.
New signings Corry Evans and Callum Doyle look likely to make their first-team debuts with the former having been named captain.
Striker Ross Stewart is expected to start but Sunderland will be sweating on the fitness of Aiden McGeady after he missed the Hull City game.
How Sunderland missed out on starlet
Ricardo Dinanga has revealed Sunderland tried to sign him back in January.
The Coventry City winger has just linked up with Mark Robins at the Ricoh Arena ahead of the new campaign.
However, the 19-year-old has revealed interest from the Black Cats during the winter transfer window.
He said: “It could have been different because I went on trial with Sunderland in January.
“I was initially meant to go for a week but my agent rang me towards the end of the first week and said they wanted to keep me on for another week and would I mind staying.
“The second week went well and it looked as if I would be signing for them but they couldn’t agree a fee with Cork.”
Dinanga made the move to the Sky Blues on a two-year contract following a successful trial at the end of the season, with Coventry having the option to extend his deal.