Defender Tom Flanagan will be available for Tuesday’s game at Wigan after missing the weekend’s match through suspension.

Winger Leon Dajaku could make his Black Cats debut at the DW Stadium.

When asked about his team selection after Saturday’s game, Johnson said: “I try not to pick a team too closely after a game because emotions are raw.

“You want to try to consider it, and you have to see how everybody is. Ross has picked up that knock, but Flanno is obviously back in contention.

“It’s a game we think we can mix up a little bit to get the balance of minutes for players but also go and try to get into the next round.