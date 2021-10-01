One question on the minds of supporters at the moment is whether or not Sunderland’s clash with Oxford United in League One will go ahead.

The game is penciled in to take place on Saturday, October 9 at the Stadium of Light.

However, the fixture falls at the beginning of the international break.

League One clubs are able to request a postponement if three of their players are called up for national teams.

During the last international break, the Wearsiders’ clash with Sheffield Wednesday was rescheduled.

Sunderland’s Tom Flanagan and Corry Evans have been called up to the Northern Ireland squad with Carl Winchester on standby.

And Niall Huggins has once again been selected to play for Wales’ Under-23s team, which means Sunderland can now postpone the game.

Much of whether they do or not, though, may depend on other call-ups.

Callum Doyle was included in the last England Under-19 squad, while Dennis Cirkin was given the nod for England’s Under-20 squad.

Doyle is suffering from a minor back injury at present, whilst Cirkin is making his way back from a concussion, so there remains the possibility that the Three Lions duo may not be selected.

With Sunderland now with three first-team players away on international duty next month, they can now request to postpone the match with Oxford United and are expected to do so, especially if more call-ups come.