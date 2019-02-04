Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Stewart Donald reveals why deadline day move collapsed, Jack Ross' message to squad Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The January transfer window may have closed but the fallout from a busy month for Sunderland continues, with details emerging of why Bryan Oviedo's move collapsed. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Charlie Methven and Stewart Donald. Jack Ross gives Bryan Oviedo update as details of failed West Brom move are revealed