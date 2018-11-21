Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Spurs linked to Maja; Blackpool tickets update; Ireland update Stadium of Light Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say The future of Josh Maja remains one of the big talking points for Sunderland as they build up to the weekend'd game against Walsall. We'll bring you all the latest news from the Stadium of Light in our live blog. Scroll down and refresh for updates. Jack Ross on Elliot Embleton’s loan form and what the future holds for Sunderland youngster How the EFL's controversial new Sky TV deal could affect Sunderland