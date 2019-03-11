Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Sheff Wed target Lee Cattermole, updates on key trio plus Jack Ross Barnsley build-up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross will face the press this afternoon ahead of the huge game at Barnsley - with fitness updates on Duncan Watmore and Tom Flanagan expected. Simply refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news ahead of the trip to Barnsley tomorrow night. George Honeyman was sent off after the melee at Wycombe Wanderers. Jon McLaughlin’s typically honest verdict on poor Sunderland performance, referee controversy and Barnsley challenge