Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Reports of fresh interest in Josh Maja plus injury latest As Sunderland prepare for the trip to Walsall, speculation continues to surround the future of star striker Josh Maja. We've got the latest links with the striker, plus updates on injuries within the camp, in our live blog. Hit refresh and scroll down for the latest from the Stadium of Light: The latest from the Stadium of Light Jack Ross on Elliot Embleton's loan form and what the future holds for Sunderland youngster