In case you missed it, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman has expressed his disappointment after it was confirmed hot academy prospect Francis Okoronkwo has joined Everton.

The deal for the 16-year-old forward is reported to be worth up to £1million but no details have been released regarding the fee.

The youngster, who was invited to an AC Milan training camp five years ago, has long been earmarked as a potential star by academy chiefs at Sunderland who are keen to develop young players and show them a pathway through to the first team.

However, he now becomes the latest in a long line of youngsters to leave League One Sunderland in recent years