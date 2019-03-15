Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Positive Duncan Watmore update as two Cats handed international snubs Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Duncan Watmore may have been ruled out for the season - but a positive update has been shared on his situation following another injury blow. We'll have the latest on Watmore, and everything else from the Stadium of Light, throughout the day - simply refresh the page and scroll down for the latest: All the latest news from Sunderland AFC Bullish Jack Ross assesses where his Sunderland side stand in race for top two ahead of the final ten games