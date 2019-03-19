Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Portsmouth sell-out Checkatrade Trophy allocation as Jack Ross outlines international break plans Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland don't have another game until the end of the month but there's still plenty of news to get your teeth into. We'll have all the latest Black Cats news throughout the day. Just scroll down and refresh the page for live updates. Sunderland boss Jack Ross. Why Bryan Oviedo will benefit as Jack Ross outlines Sunderland’s plans for the international break