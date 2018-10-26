Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Major fitness boost, Jack Ross on midfielder's form plus contract latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland return to the Stadium of Light on Saturday when they host Southend United in League One, with Josh Maja expected to return to the squad. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news via our live blog. Sunderland forward Chris Maguire. Dylan McGeouch’s growing Sunderland importance explained and the big call for Jack Ross on Saturday