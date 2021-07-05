After committing his future to Sunderland, O’Nien told the club’s website: “I’m delighted to sign a new contract with Sunderland. I’d like to thank Lee Johnson and Kristjaan Speakman, and the owner and the staff, for putting their trust in me and enabling me to continue to play for this great club. Hearing their plans for the club and how they want to develop me personally was incredibly exciting and I can’t wait to get going again.”