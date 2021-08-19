Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Leeds United deal edges closer as Marcelo Bielsa is quizzed on Cats target
Sunderland suffered defeat at the hands of Burton Albion on Tuesday night.
The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion despite being the better side for large parts of the game.
The Wearsiders created enough chances to win the game but fell behind in the 67th minute as the hosts took control and opened the scoring courtesy of an excellent strike from Jonny Smith.
Sunderland then saw a late goal ruled out for offside when Tom Flanagan thought he had equalised for Lee Johnson’s side in stoppage time.
Johnson was then shown a yellow card for a confrontation with the officials at full-time.
The loss against Burton Albions follows three wins on the spin from Sunderland in the league and cups as Wigan Athletic, Port Vale and MK Dons were dispatched.
Sunderland are now preparing to face AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.
Here, though, we bring you the latest news, analysis, transfer talk and more:
Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE (19 Aug)
Last updated: Thursday, 19 August, 2021, 13:26
- Sunderland face AFC Wimbledon in League One at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon
- The Wearsiders lost against Burton Albion away from home on Tuesday
- The Echo understands Sunderland are in talks over a permanent deal for Leeds full-back Niall Huggins.
- Carl Winchester has been discussing the impact of the Sunderland fans.
Bielsa asked about Huggins
Leeds boss Marcelo Biela has been asked about Niall Huggins and the younger players at the club in today’s press conference.
“Nothing has happened we hadn’t looked at before. These young players part so the under-23s in previous seasons,” he said.
“They have a process of development. When they peak in this development, like with each of these named, they have to compete with a very small group chosen for the season.
“In this case: Ayling, Dallas and Shackleton play in his position. He hasn’t got the chances to overcome these players at the club. If I keep him at the club rather than aid his development, I hinder it.
“If the youngsters are not here, there comes a moment they need to look for higher competition than the 23s because progress would be stalled.”
Latest Niall Huggins reports
According to Football Insider, Leeds defender Niall Huggins is undergoing a medical at Sunderland this morning.
It’s being reported that Leeds have agreed terms with Sunderland for the 20-year-old to move to Wearside on a permanent deal.
Thoughts on this one?
Blackpool ticket details
Tickets for next week’s Carabao Cup second round at Blackpool went on sale yesterday to supporters with 35+ Black Cat points.
This sales window will be open until 1pm today.
The second sales phase will open from 2pm on Thursday 19 August subject to availability to all Season Card holders, until 9am on Friday 20 August.
Remaining tickets will finally go on general sale on Friday 20 August at 10am, until 3:30pm the same day. Any unsold tickets by this cut-off will then be returned to Blackpool.
You can find more details by visiting the club’s website.
Unhandled:
Have a listen to our latest podcast
Our Sunderland writers react to Tuesday’s defeat at Burton, while discussing transfers, new signings and more.
Listen to the full podcast HERE
We caught up with Carl Winchester
We spoke to Carl Winchester after Tuesday’s game at Burton.
The Sunderland midfielder-turned- right-back spoke about the Black Cats’ supporters and his new role in the side.
Carl Winchester on Sunderland’s fans: “I’ve heard about it but when you come out here and experience it it’s like a different level, it’s just brilliant,”
Read the full interview HERE
Let’s start with some transfer news
The Echo understands Sunderland are in talks over a permanent deal for versatile Leeds United full-back Niall Huggins.
The 20-year-old, who is a Wales Under-21s international, is under contract until the end of next season at Elland Road.
Huggins had a superb 2020/21 campaign and was part of the Leeds side which won promotion from Premier League 2 Division 2.
Huggins is naturally an attacking left-back, so there would be doubts surrounding Denver Hume’s future is the deal is completed.
Championship sides Blackpool and Blackburn Rovers are also understood to be monitoring Huggins’ availability.
Read more HERE
Good Morning!
We hope you are all well.
No games today but plenty of news and transfer talk as Sunderland prepare for Saturday’s League One meeting with AFC Wimbledon.
Lee Johnson will speak to the media tomorrow ahead of the match, and we’ll have more build-up and analysis in today’s blog.
Stick around and refresh the page for live updates.