The Black Cats were beaten 1-0 at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion despite being the better side for large parts of the game.

The Wearsiders created enough chances to win the game but fell behind in the 67th minute as the hosts took control and opened the scoring courtesy of an excellent strike from Jonny Smith.

Sunderland then saw a late goal ruled out for offside when Tom Flanagan thought he had equalised for Lee Johnson’s side in stoppage time.

Sunderland head coach Lee Johnson

Johnson was then shown a yellow card for a confrontation with the officials at full-time.

The loss against Burton Albions follows three wins on the spin from Sunderland in the league and cups as Wigan Athletic, Port Vale and MK Dons were dispatched.

Sunderland are now preparing to face AFC Wimbledon at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.