Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson targets further signings plus striker and left-back latest
Sunderland started the new League One season with a win, with the Black Cats now set for a week on the road.
Sunderland travel to Port Vale on Tuesday night for the first round of the Carabao Cup with head coach Lee Johnson targeting further new signings.
We’ll have the latest transfer news and gossip throughout the day from the Stadium of Light.
The August transfer window closes at 11pm on Tuesday the 31st.
Sunderland are looking to add another striker plus defenders too.
Sunderland AFC news: Monday August 9
Last updated: Monday, 09 August, 2021, 10:59
- Sunderland started the season with a 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic
- Lee Johnson is looking to make further signings
- Elliot Embleton has been hailed by the Sunderland boss
The fans have a big role to play
Lynden Gooch says Sunderland’s home crowd can be a big advantage for the Black Cats this season.
A crowd of 31,549 helped generate a lively atmosphere as Lee Johnson’s side beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 at the Stadium of Light on the opening day of the season.
After falling behind to Gwion Edwards’ opener inside 15 minutes, Sunderland drew level immediately when Ross Stewart was fouled in the penalty area and Aiden McGeady converted from the spot.
“Of course that always helps,” said Gooch, 25, when asked about the side’s quick response. “It was a good reaction and was good to get back on level terms straight away.”
Sunderland have been linked
Neil Warnock expects Hayden Coulson to leave Middlesbrough this summer.
The Boro boss admitted after his side’s 1-1 draw at Fulham in their Championship opener that Sunderland and Ipswich Town-linked Coulson is likely depart as he eyes a replacement.
He said: “I’m hoping that we can sign a couple early in the week and then we’re working on a couple more.
“We’ve got to have another left-sided lad because I think Coulson will be leaving. We’ve got to get a left-sided lad in.”
Super Kev confident on striker
Kevin Phillips is confident Sunderland will win the race for Daniel Jebbison as he predicts movement on the striker front “very soon”.
The Black Cats are battling Burton Albion, Doncaster Rovers and Belgian outfit Beerschot for the Sheffield United man’s signature.
“You’d definitely like to think Sunderland would with the budget they have supposedly got,” Phillips told Football Insider when asked who will win the race for 18-year-old Jebbison.
“The size of the club alone you think would be enough to attract Jebbison. They don’t get much bigger in League One.”
If not Jebbison, Phillips expects the Black Cats to sign a striker “very soon” regardless.
He added: “The priority for me is to bring in a striker before the window shuts. Lee Johnson might think differently but they need another player in that squad who can hit the back of the net.
“If you don’t have a player who gets you 15 to 20 plus goals a season you would struggle to even get in the play-offs. This is why I expect to see movement on that front very soon.”
We’ll have the latest transfer news throughout the day for you right here.