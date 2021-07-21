LiveSunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson responds to defender rumours as Cats eye new additions
Sunderland faced York City in their third pre-season fixture last night.
The game finished in a 1-1 draw after Dan Neil put the visitors ahead.
Benji Kimpioka missed a late chance to hand his side the victory but missed from the penalty spot.
But now Lee Johnson’s focus switches to the weekend with the Black Cats penciled in to play Harrogate Town on Saturday.
But off the field, the task at hand is the recruitment of new players – with several areas of the club’s squad still lacking in real depth.
Johnson has identified his transfer priorities and the club’s recruitment team will be working hard this week to get deals over the line.
LIVE: Sunderland AFC transfer news (22 July)
- Sunderland drew 1-1 with York City last night with Dan Neil scoring for the Black Cats
- The Wearsiders will now face Harrogate Town on Saturday
Lee Johnson responds to the Bailey Wright speculation...
Lee Johnson says any further exits from his Sunderland squad will only be sanctioned if they are on the club’s terms.Body
Experienced defender Bailey Wright is the subject of significant interest from ambitious League One side Wigan Athletic, who have already signed Max Power and Charlie Wyke this summer.
Wright was not involved in the 1-1 draw with York City on Wednesday night, though that was due to a minor groin injury he sustained during the team’s week-long training camp in Edinburgh last week.
Blackpool make offer for Sunderland target
Blackpool have tabled a permanent offer for Sunderland target Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel – according to reports.
The Sun’s Alan Nixon has stated that the Seasiders have tabled a bid for the Nottingham Forest right-back, who made 37 appearances for Neil Critchley’s men last season.
It’s believed Pool face competition from other clubs though, with Championship rivals Huddersfield Town and League One rivals Sunderland and Portsmouth linked with the 22-year-old’s services.
Reports also suggest Forest might want to bring in a replacement on the right-hand side of defence before allowing Gabriel to depart, should a bid meet their valuation.
The Seasiders are currently short on options in that area of the pitch, following Gabriel’s return to the City Ground and Ollie Turton’s surprise departure to Huddersfield.
MK Dons paid a club-record transfer fee to sign Mo Eisa
Peterborough United director of football Barry Fry has claimed MK Dons paid a club-record fee to complete Mo Eisa’s move from the Weston Homes Stadium.
Dons existing transfer record fee was £250k paid for Kieran Agard in 2016 and Alex Gilbey in 2017.
Fry said via the Peterborough Telegraph: “MK chased Mo for a long time. They wanted him in January, but they couldn’t match our valuation.
“They kept trying again in the summer and they kept uppping their bid until reaching a number that made our chairman happy. It’s comfortably a transfer record fee for MK.
“Good luck to Mo and good luck to MK Dons He’s a good signing for the way they like to play. I’d expect them to have a very successful season.”