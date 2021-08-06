Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson press conference as Tottenham defender linked ahead of Wigan Athletic clash

Head coach Lee Johnson remained hopeful the Wearsiders could make more additions before the start of the campaign but time is running out.

The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.

Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson.

A potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.

Denver Hume’s contract situation remains up in the air with the young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.

In other news, Corry Evans has been named captain with Aiden McGeady vice-captain and a leadership of senior players in place.