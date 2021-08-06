Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Lee Johnson press conference as Tottenham defender linked ahead of Wigan Athletic clash
The League One season kicks off tomorrow with Sunderland playing Wigan Athletic at the Stadium of Light.
Head coach Lee Johnson remained hopeful the Wearsiders could make more additions before the start of the campaign but time is running out.
The Wearsiders won their final game of pre-season last week, beating Hull City 2-1 on home turf courtesy of goals from Ross Stewart and Will Grigg.
Sunderland have been in talks with Sheffield United about a loan deal for teenage striker Daniel Jebbison.
A potential loan move for Leeds United’s Charlie Cresswell has reportedly been knocked back.
Denver Hume’s contract situation remains up in the air with the young left-back is still recovering from injury at the Academy of Light, with Johnson generally optimistic that an agreement will be reached.
In other news, Corry Evans has been named captain with Aiden McGeady vice-captain and a leadership of senior players in place.
We’ll have the latest Sunderland news, analysis, gossip and more throughout the day.
Sunderland AFC transfer news (August 6)
Last updated: Friday, 06 August, 2021, 13:40
- Sunderland face Wigan Athletic tomorrow in the opening game of the League One season at the Stadium of Light
- Lee Johnson will speak to the press at 1:30pm today.
- The Black Cats are still awaiting news on Denver Hume’s contract with the left-back weighing up an offer
- Lee Johnson is currently without any senior specialist full-backs in his squad
- Carl Winchester and Dan Neil are expected to start at right-back and left-back respectively
- Sunderland have been linked with deals for Daniel Jebbison and Dennis Cirkin
Johnson asked about Dennis Cirkin
“There are a lot of names that I’ve seen thrown around.
“If they are not our players you know I can’t talk about them.
“Naturally we are going to be linked with a lot of players.”
Johnson on the fans
“It was one of the big reasons I wanted to come to the club.
“You can hear the players talking about it today. There is that bubbly spirit to be connected with the fans.
“We have a very clear philosophy and hopefully fans can buy into that philosophy.”
Johnson on transfers
“There are a few holes in the squad, but we are holding out to get the right player.”
Johnson on the the transfer window
I think we have done excellent summer business in the business we’ve done so far.
Re-signing McGeady and O’Nien is really important for us. We had to compete and win that battle.
I think we have signed a young talent in Callum Doyle.
Obviously you have Alex Prichard who I think is one of the best pieces of business in the division.
MK Dons ticket details
Tickets for Sunderland’s game at MK Dons have gone on sale.
They will be sold in the following stages:
Season Card Holders – 25+ Black Cat Points - 12 noon Friday 6 until 10am Monday 9 August
Season Card Holders - 12 noon Monday 9 until 12 noon Tuesday 10 August
General Sale - 2pm Tuesday 11 until 3pm Thursday 8 August
You can find more details on the club’s website
Latest Cirkin reports
An interesting development.
According to Football Insider, Sunderland are confident of completing the permanent signing of Tottenham defender Dennis Cirkin in the coming days.
The report claims negotiations are progressing well and all parties expect an agreement to soon be reached.
We’ll find out more from Johnson this afternoon.
Lee Johnson press conference
Lee Johnson will speak to the press at 1:30pm today.
We’ll have live updates on today’s blog.
Let us know your predictions
Charlie Wyke on returning to Sunderland
Former Sunderland striker Charlie Wyke will return to the Stadium of Light with new club Wigan on Saturday.
The 28-year-old told the Latics’ website: “I’m delighted to be here and to get going again.
“I’m excited for any game in the season but to play Sunderland in the first game of the season at the Stadium of Light, makes it extra special.
“I had a great season last year and there are a few lads that played up there last year [here], so we’re all buzzing to go back.”