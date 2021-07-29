There were some significant developments on Wearside yesterday.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds:

Sunderland’s rivals in League One eyeing deal for Tottenham starlet

MK Dons are looking to take Tottenham Hotspur teenager Troy Parrott on loan for the 2021-22 season.

That’s according to a report from national newspaper the Daily Telegraph.

The 19-year-old striker spent the last season on loan at Championship outfit Millwall and Ipswich Town in League One from January onwards.

However, the Republic of Ireland international struggled for form at both clubs despite breaking through into Stephen Kenny’s squad on the international stage.

Parrott has returned to Tottenham this summer and has been training with Nuno Espirito Santo’s senior squad ahead of the new campaign.

But 6 ft 1 in attacker looks set to spend another season out on loan to aid his development with MK Dons interested in a deal for the youngster.

It is thought that the League One club are still interested in Sunderland’s Will Grigg, who spent the back end of last season on loan at Stadium: MK netting eight goals in 20 league appearances.

Should MK Dons’ pursuit of Parrott prove successful that would likely signal an end to the club’s interest in Grigg.

Indeed, the 30-year-old Northern Ireland striker was also linked with a return to Wigan Athletic, a club where he four seasons between 2015 and 2019, winning promotion to the Championship twice as champions in the process.