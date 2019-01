Jack Ross is looking to add at least another striker to his Sunderland squad before next week's deadline and the Black Cats have received a boost in the hunt for Will Grigg.

The striker's ankle injury is not as bad as first feared after he rolled it at the weekend, Sunderland have already had three bids turned down for the prolific striker.

