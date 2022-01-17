Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jermain Defoe and Patrick Roberts speculation grows
Lee Johnson is hopeful of adding to his Black Cats squad before the window closes.
After sharing the points with Accrington Stanley, Sunderland are winless in three games.
With the January window upon us and Sunderland’s form stuttering, could we see more additions before the window closes?
"You're in the mix for players but there's fierce competition,” Johnson said.
"We're in the mix and we're active, and there's been a lot of support from board level to do the right things.
"I'm comfortable with the squad and happy with the squad, though of course I'd like to improve it.
"We've got to keep driving on and moving forward, and that includes the evolution on the squad.”
One player that has been linked with a move to Wearside this window is Patrick Roberts, however, Celtic are also reportedly interested in the midfielder.
Here, we keep you up to date with all the latest Sunderland transfer news and gossip:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
Sunderland AFC transfer news and updates LIVE!
Last updated: Monday, 17 January, 2022, 11:04
- Defoe: ‘I can still do something.'
- Sunderland continue pursuit of Patrick Roberts
- Jermain Defoe speculation remains
Rivals snap up Shinnie
Wigan Athletic have bolstered their squad with the signing of Graeme Shinnie from Derby County for a fee believed to be around £30,000.
Derby’s financial situation means administrators are looking at a ‘fire sale’ to raise desperately needed funds.
The 30-year-old played just-shy of 100 times for the Rams.
Patrick Roberts Update
Sky Sports report that Patrick Roberts will complete a medical at Sunderland this week ahead of a proposed loan move to the Stadium of Light.
It was reported last week that Celtic had launched an ‘eleventh hour’ move for the midfielder, however, it appears that Wearside will be Roberts’ next destination.
Jermain Defoe on his future
Speculation surrounding a Stadium of Light return for former Black Cats favourite Jermain Defoe persists following news that Sunderland had made contact with the striker.
But what has Defoe said about his future?
Well, speaking to the Transfer Show on Sky Sports, Defoe said: “I just love playing football. I just love the game and I love training and being around that environment every day.
“Everything about football I love so to walk away is going to be difficult, but at some point it is inevitable. It’s going to happen.
“But, in terms of how I feel mentally and physically, I feel great. Obviously, I haven’t played much this year, so I still feel like there is legs in me. I can still do something.”
Welcome to today’s transfer blog!
Hello and welcome to our Sunderland AFC transfer blog.
Two days after their draw with Accrington Stanley, Sunderland look once again to the transfer market in a bid to improve their squad, ahead of a crucial few months.
Stay tuned as we keep you up to date with all the very latest transfer news and gossip surrounding Sunderland: