Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross Walsall press conference plus Tom Flanagan and Reece James update Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland's preparations for the visit of Walsall to the Stadium of Light on Saturday continue with the League One promotion race hotting up. For the latest Sunderland AFC news click refresh and scroll down. Jack Ross and Luke O'Nien. Adam Matthews reflects on his return to the Sunderland team and a challenging clash with Barnsley