Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross to offer injury update on key duo plus pre-Rochdale updates Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross will face the press today ahead of Sunderland's trip to Rochdale - and we've got you covered. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest from the Academy of Light throughout the day: Jack Ross will face the press ahead of Sunderland's trip to Rochdale Charlie Wyke opens up on that fan reception, his Sunderland frustration and getting back towards his best 'I'd have Sunderland up by this point': Fleetwood boss Joey Barton makes stunning promotion claims