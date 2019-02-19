Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross sets challenge for Chris Maguire, Tottenham loanee returns to training plus Gillingham build-up

0
Have your say

Sunderland face their third consecutive home game in eight days tonight, when Gillingham will visit the Stadium of Light.

We'll have all the build-up ahead of the game, as well as the latest Black Cats news throughout the day. Just scroll down and refresh the page for live updates.

Aiden McGeady celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley.

Aiden McGeady celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley.