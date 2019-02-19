Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross sets challenge for Chris Maguire, Tottenham loanee returns to training plus Gillingham build-up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland face their third consecutive home game in eight days tonight, when Gillingham will visit the Stadium of Light. We'll have all the build-up ahead of the game, as well as the latest Black Cats news throughout the day. Just scroll down and refresh the page for live updates. Aiden McGeady celebrates his goal against Accrington Stanley. Jack Ross sets this Sunderland challenge for Chris Maguire as he reflects on popular forward’s importance