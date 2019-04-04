Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross provides injury update on first-team trio plus pre-Rochdale updates Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross faced the press earlier today ahead of Sunderland's trip to Rochdale this weekend. Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest from the Academy of Light throughout the day: Jack Ross will face the press ahead of Sunderland's trip to Rochdale Sunderland boss Jack Ross provides injury update on Aiden McGeady, Lee Cattermole and Reece James ahead of Rochdale clash Charlie Wyke opens up on that fan reception, his Sunderland frustration and getting back towards his best