Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross explains Portsmouth tactics as Cats prepare for Accrington clash Just three days after their trip to Wembley, Sunderland are back in action tonight. We'll have all the build-up ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley in League One. Scroll down and refresh the page for live updates. Sunderland boss Jack Ross must pick his side up after the Black Cats' defeat to Portsmouth on Sunday. Jack Ross gives in-depth view on his Portsmouth tactics, what happened in the second half and why Sundeland are ready to bounce back