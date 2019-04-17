Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross' Doncaster press conference, injury update plus latest from League One rivals Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Jack Ross is holding his press conference this afternoon ahead of the visit of Doncaster Rovers to the Stadium of Light on Good Friday. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest updates. Chris Maguire scored against Doncaster Rovers earlier in the season. Life after Josh Maja: An in-depth look at how Sunderland and the star youngster have fared since his Bordeaux switch