Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Jack Ross' Accrington Stanley press conference plus Will Grigg & Reece James injury update

0
Have your say

Preparations are gearing up for Sunderland's trip to Accrington Stanley on Wednesday evening, with Jack Ross holding his press conference today.

C​lick refresh and scroll down for the latest news from the Academy of Light ahead of the trip to Accrington Stanley.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.

Sunderland manager Jack Ross.