Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Interest in Arsenal defender and build-up to Carabao Cup match at Blackpool

Lee Johnson’s side got back to winning ways in League Two on Saturday with a 1-0 win against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

Carl Winchester’s strike saw the Black Cats secure their third league win out of four games this season.

Johnson is now set to make changes for the game at Bloomfield Road, with new arrivals Frederik Alves and Niall Huggins in contention to make their Sunderland debuts.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl Winchester celebrates scoring against AFC Wimbledon.

Centre-back Bailey Wright is also expected to start the match after missing a large part of pre-season through injury.

In and outgoings are still expected at the Stadium of Light before the August 31 transfer deadline, with another striker and a full-back the priorities for the Wearsiders.

With just nine days to go for clubs to complete their business, it looks set to be a busy week on Wearside.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor