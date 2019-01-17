Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Interest heats-up in Cats striker plus Will Grigg and Josh Maja latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A whole host of transfer speculation continues to surround Sunderland as the transfer window rages on. We have the latest on incomings and outgoings - plus updates from Jack Ross' press conference - in our live blog; Refresh the page and scroll down for the latest updates: Sunderland remain keen on a deal for Will Grigg Jack Ross on tackling one of Sunderland's biggest frustrations this season