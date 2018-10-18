Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury updates on key players, Shrewsbury build-up plus January latest Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland return to League One action when they take on Shrewsbury Town away on Saturday. Jack Ross is due to give his pre-match press conference this afternoon and we'll have the latest news in our live blog. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news. Sunderland's Stadium of Light. Sunderland boss reveals key factor behind Josh Maja’s ‘scarily good’ goalscoring ability