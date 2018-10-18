`

Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury updates on key players, Shrewsbury build-up plus January latest

0
Have your say

Sunderland return to League One action when they take on Shrewsbury Town away on Saturday.

Jack Ross is due to give his pre-match press conference this afternoon and we'll have the latest news in our live blog. Click refresh and scroll down for the latest Sunderland AFC news.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Sunderland's Stadium of Light.