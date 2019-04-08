Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury update on key trio, Jack Ross press conference, Burton Albion build-up Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland host Burton Albion at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night aiming to break into the League One automatic spots. Simply click refresh and scroll down for the latest news. Charlie Wyke celebrates his goal at Rochdale. Jack Ross on Bryan Oviedo’s Sunderland return, George Honeyman cameo and his big selection decisions