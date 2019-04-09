Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury fears for both sides as Cats prepare for Burton clash Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Sunderland are back in action tonight for their fourth game in ten days. We'll have all the build-up ahead of the Black Cats' clash with Burton at the Stadium of Light - scroll down and refresh the page for live updates. Sunderland boss Jack Ross. Jack Ross recalls the dressing-room inquest at Burton that played a key part in powering Sunderland’s promotion push