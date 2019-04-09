Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury fears for both sides as Cats prepare for Burton clash

0
Have your say

Sunderland are back in action tonight for their fourth game in ten days.

We'll have all the build-up ahead of the Black Cats' clash with Burton at the Stadium of Light - scroll down and refresh the page for live updates.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross.