Sunderland AFC transfer news LIVE: Injury blow, Ellis Short revelation plus Checkatrade Trophy final build-up

0
Have your say

Preparations continue for Sunderland ahead of Sunday's Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley.

Click refresh and scroll down for the build-up.

Sunderland will be backed by 40,000 supporters at Wembley.

Sunderland will be backed by 40,000 supporters at Wembley.