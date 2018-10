Sunderland are preparing for their second game in a busy week as they travel to Doncaster Rovers tomorrow evening.

Jack Ross is facing the press this afternoon, where he is sure to provide updates on injuries and his team selection dilemmas, while there is also the small matter of the FA Cup first round draw this evening. We'll bring you all the latest from the Stadium of Light on another busy day in our live blog - simply refresh the page and scroll down for all the Sunderland AFC news: